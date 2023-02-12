0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Report- Tamale City 0-0 Medeama SC

Tamale City FC Vrs Medeama Both teams failed to find the back of the net

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tamale City shared the spoils with Medeama at the Aliu Mahama Stadium when both teams played on Sunday, February 12 2023.

Hamza Mohammed’s boys were hoping to make it two wins in a row after their 3-0 victory over Kotoku Royals.

Medeama were also in search of a second victory in 5 games to make it back-to-back wins.

It was a thrilling encounter as both sides fended off the threats posed by their opponent’s attackers.

The disappointment however was that no goals were scored at full time with the Tarkwa-based side leaving Tamale with a point.

The league debutants remain in 17th position on the league log while the Mauve and Yellow are placed 7th, three points adrift the top 4 spot.

