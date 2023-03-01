2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 19: Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak - Preview

The fixture dubbed the 'Mantse Derby' will see the two city rivals clash for three points in the GPL

Great Olympics will host city rivals Hearts of Oak at Accra Sports Stadium in week 19 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The two sides will face off in the Mantse derby with pride and three points at stake.



The Dade lads come into the game on the thirteenth spot in the league log with 23 points while the Phobians sit fourth with 28 points.



Great Olympics are without a win in their last four games, winning the two prior to this run.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, who endured a horrendous loss to title rivals Aduana FC, have two wins, two draws, and two defeats in their last six league games.

The hosts have lost once to Aduana in their last six home league games, winning three and drawing the other two.



Hearts of Oak's last fixture on the road ended in a 1-0 defeat to real Tamale United, winning four of the previous five while one is a draw.



The last six meetings between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics have seen the Dade lads win thrice, with two ending in draw and the other going the way of Hearts of Oak.