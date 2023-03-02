2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Great Olympics 1-0 Hearts of Oak

The Dade Boys claimed a slim victory at the Accra Sports Stadium to return to winning ways

Great Olympics put aside their recent patchy form to preserve their dominance over rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ga Mantse derby in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Dade Boys claimed a slim victory at the Accra Sports Stadium to return to winning ways as they end their four matches winless streak.



Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye's second-half penalty handed Bismark Kobi-Mensah a vital victory in his very first match in charge as coach of Olympics.



Kobi-Mensah was appointed to replace Yaw Preko about a week ago until the end of the 2022-23 season.



Olympics haven't lost to the Phobians in the Ghanaian top tier since their last in November 2020 when they were hammered 4-0 in the end.



Midweek's crucial win makes it six games on the bounce without a defeat to Hearts in the city derby.

The Ghana U23 player scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute when he converted a penalty kick after Michael Osei was brought down inside the box by Glid Jeordon Otanga Mvouo.



The Wonder Club ended the game with ten men after defender Ebenezer Sekyere was sent off for receiving a second booking with two minutes remaining.



The back-to-back losses suffered by the Rainbow club leave them in the 6th position on the league table with 28 points from 19 matches. They trail the league leaders by eight points.



Olympics move two places up on the premiership standings to the 12th position. They are now five points away from the relegation zone.



Hearts' next game is against bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.