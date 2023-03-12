1
2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 21: Karela United beat Nsoatreman FC 1-0 at home

Karela United 1 Karela United

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United are determined to avoid relegation at the end of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Today at the Akoon Community Park, the team based in Anyinase hosted Nsoatreman FC in a Week 23 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Thanks to a solitary strike from Abdul Rahman Yahaya on the stroke of halftime, Karela United managed to cruise to an important 1-0 win to amass the maximum three points.

The win has propelled Karela United to two places above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC have dropped to 10th in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Up next for Karela United, the team will take on Bechem United in the next matchday.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC have a date with Accra Lions at home.

