2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 21 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. FC Samartex

Great Olympics players celebrating a goal

Great Olympics will be eyeing a victory when they take on newbies FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League matchday 21 on Sunday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys hope to make a recovery from their defeat to King Faisal Babes in the last round last week by claiming a win over Samartex.



Olympics suffered a 2-0 loss to King Faisal after beating giants Hearts of Oak in the city derby a fortnight ago, the only win in the last six league games.



The Wonder Club are 12th placed in the league standings with 26 points from 20 matches. They are three points away from the drop zone and that's why they need a victory on Sunday.

Samartex are looking to improve their away performances in the premiership as they make the journey to the capital to face Olympics.



The Timber Boys have managed only a win on the road in the Ghana Premier League this campaign after 10 attempts. However, they have picked just a point from the last five away games.



Samartex are sitting in the 8th position on the league table with 29 points after 20 rounds, they are six more away from the relegation zone. A win could see them move into the top five places.