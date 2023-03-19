0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 22: Match Report – Tamale City 3-1 Dreams FC

Wqqas.png Tamale City brushed aside Dreams FC 3-1

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City brushed aside Dreams FC 3-1 to return to winning ways in their match week 22 game played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Three minutes after the game's start, the home team, through Nafiu Sulemana, broke the deadlock.

In only four minutes after that, Sampson scored again to double Tamale City's advantage and send the crowd into total ecstasies.

After the break, the "Still Believe" boys continued the game with more vigor in pursuit of the equalizer, but many of their initial attempts fell short.

Sampson Eduku, who had already scored once, gave Tamale City their third goal in the 63rd minute with a calm finish.

With a penalty kick goal from substitute Ali Huzaif, Dreams FC was able to score the consolation goal.

This result means the Tamale-based side is out of the danger zone.

Tamale City is 15th with 24 points and Dreams FC is 10th with 27 points.

Tamale City will clash with Berekum Chelsea in their next game while Dreams will play Nsoatreman

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: