2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 22: Match Report – Tamale City 3-1 Dreams FC

Tamale City brushed aside Dreams FC 3-1

Tamale City brushed aside Dreams FC 3-1 to return to winning ways in their match week 22 game played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Three minutes after the game's start, the home team, through Nafiu Sulemana, broke the deadlock.



In only four minutes after that, Sampson scored again to double Tamale City's advantage and send the crowd into total ecstasies.



After the break, the "Still Believe" boys continued the game with more vigor in pursuit of the equalizer, but many of their initial attempts fell short.



Sampson Eduku, who had already scored once, gave Tamale City their third goal in the 63rd minute with a calm finish.

With a penalty kick goal from substitute Ali Huzaif, Dreams FC was able to score the consolation goal.



This result means the Tamale-based side is out of the danger zone.



Tamale City is 15th with 24 points and Dreams FC is 10th with 27 points.



Tamale City will clash with Berekum Chelsea in their next game while Dreams will play Nsoatreman