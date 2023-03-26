2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs. Real Tamale United

Aduana can't afford to drop points once more time when take on Real Tamale United

Aduana Stars have their top spot on the Ghana Premier League table shaking following following their recent patchy form where they have one win in the last four games.

With two losses and a draw in the process, the Ogya Boys have seen their lead cut down to two points with Accra Lions FC and Bechem United closing in on the top position.



Aduana can't afford to drop points once more time when take on Real Tamale United in a matchday 23 game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday afternoon.



Paa Kwesi Fabin's side have something positive to rely on in Sunday's game as they remain unbeaten at home in the league this campaign with 7 victories and 4 draws.



RTU have been dismal with their performance in the premiership lately as they travel from Tamale to Dormaa Ahenkro, chasing their first win in eight matches, drawing four and losing twice in the last six.

After letting head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam step aside for a while, the club has failed to record a win, having drawn all the matches afterwards.



They also travel with a very abysmal away form as they are winless in their last eight matches on the road, picking just two points in the process.



RTU are currently lying at the 11th position on the league standings with 28 points from 22 games, just three more away from the relegation zone.



The last two visits to Dormaa Ahenkro in the league saw them concede seven goals with 5-1 and 2-1 defeats.