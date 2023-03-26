0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Dreams FC vs Nsoatreman FC

Dreams Vrs Nsoatraman Nsoatreman will aim at making it back to back wins in the Premier League

Dreams FC will hope to return to winning ways when they host Nsoatreman at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, March 26 2023.

Karim Zito will be chasing his first win in March having been defeated by two of the clubs in the relegation zone this month. Dreams are far from safety as they are just 2 points shy the drop zone. The Still Believe will desperately need a win to avoid dropping into to the relegation mire.

Nsoatreman will aim at making it back to back wins in the Premier League after their victory over Accra Lions. They have an impressive record at home with Hearts of Oak the only side to beat them at the Nana Koromansah II Park this term but are yet to record an away win this season.

Nsoatreman will hope to put that poor record behind them and do the double over Dreams. Mumuni Abubakar’s lads are 10th on the League standing and a win could move them into the top half.

It will be interesting to see how both coaches approach this game.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
