2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Preview - Aduana Stars vs Tamale City

Aduana are the current league leaders

Log leaders Aduana Stars will play host to Tamale City in matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The fire boys have struggled in their last two games, sharing the spoils and will be hoping to make a strong case for themselves in front of their teaming fans.



Having shared the spoils with Berekum Chelsea in mid-week, Aduana will be hoping to return to winning ways.



Aduana Stars Ghana Premier League title challenge has come under threat following an unimpressive results in recent games.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners will hope to revenge the 2-1 defeat in the first leg to Tamale City.



They have picked just a win in their last five games in the league, losing two and drawing two in the process.

On Sunday, Aduana Stars will have the opportunity to change the narrative when they face debutants Tamale City on home turf. They sit top of the standing with 41 points.



Despite being impressive in their last three games, Tamale City are still in danger zone and will approach the game in a bid to secure points at away.



Tamale City have suffered just a defeat in their last five games, drawing two and winning two in the process.



The Ghana Premier League newcomers are 15th on the league log with 28, with goals difference separating them from the drop.