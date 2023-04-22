0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko Beat Bechem United 4 2 On Penalties To Qualify For Round 32 Stage Of FA Cup Asante Kotoko

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Premier League is set for an exciting weekend as Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The match, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 24, will be the final game of Week 27.

Asante Kotoko will have the home advantage as they aim to bounce back from a series of disappointing results. The Porcupine Warriors are currently in fifth place on the league table with 39 points after playing 26 games. A win against Aduana Stars could see them close the gap on the top teams and reinvigorate their title aspirations.

Aduana Stars, on the other hand, are determined to maintain their position at the top of the league table. With just a three-point lead, the team knows that any slip-up could see them lose their spot to the chasing pack. They will be looking to build on their recent form, having won their last three matches in the league.

Both teams have a lot to play for and will be aiming for victory. The match promises to be a closely contested encounter with both sides evenly matched. While Asante Kotoko will have the advantage of playing at home, Aduana Stars are in good form and have the quality to cause an upset.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: