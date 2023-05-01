2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 29: Match Report – Bechem United 2-0 Samartex

Bechem United beat Samartex 2-0 in their match week 29

The home side continued their impressive form in the league with a dominant display against Samartex. Bechem's chase for the league title today started on a good note.

The home side continued their impressive form in the league with a dominant display against Samartex. Bechem's chase for the league title today started on a good note.



Prolific attacker Hafiz Konkoni scored the first goal for the Hunters in the 23rd minute, and Samartex's own goal in the 79th minute solidified the three points for the Hunters. Defender Godwin Abusah scored the own goal.



Emmanuel Avornyo and Emanuel Owusu came on in the 61st minute to replace Abdul Karim and Cephas Kofi Mantey for Bechem United.

Bechem United is second in the Ghana Premier League with 48 points after 29 games. They have won two games in their last five games in the league. Samartex is 9th with 39 points after 29 games level with Real Tamale United.



Bechem United will play Medeama in their next game while Samartex will take on Accra Hearts of Oak.