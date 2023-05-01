3
2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 29: Tamale City share spoils with Asante Kotoko after 1-1 draw

Tamale City Tamale City Football Club

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City Football Club are showing signs of seriousness to escape relegation from the Ghana Premier League season at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The club in the space of five days has stopped Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in games they were expected to lose.

First, Tamale City FC stunned Hearts of Oak in midweek when the team thrashed the Phobians 4-1.

Today, the team played away to Asante Kotoko at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In the tough match that ensued between the two sides, Tamale City showed impressive character and resilience to avoid a defeat.

Asante Kotoko today took the lead after 25 minutes into the first half when Rocky Dwamena equalised for the side.

Late in the first half, Yahaya Mohammed got his name on the scoresheet to restore parity for the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite the efforts of the defending league champions in the second half, the team could not score and had to share the spoils with the team from Tamale at full time.

