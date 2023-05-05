2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 30: Asante Kotoko v Bibiani Gold Stars preview

The game will kick off at 15:00GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Week 30 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will commence on Saturday, May 6.

Gradually, the Ghanaian top-flight league is just five games away from its climax after a very tough season for all 18 participating clubs.



For the upcoming matchday, one game will be played on Saturday, seven games will be honoured on Sunday before the last match is played on Monday.



On Sunday, one of the matches that will be played will be the game between Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars.



Form Guide:



Asante Kotoko, defender Champions of the Ghana Premier League have been able to compete this season but not to the highest level.

With several inconsistent displays in various parts of the season, it is becoming impossible for the team to hold onto the title.



In the last five matches of Asante Kotoko, the team has suffered two defeats, won one game, and drawn the other team.



Having played 29 matches this season, the Reds are now 6th on the league table and eight points behind the league leaders.



For the opponent, Bibiani Gold Stars will be happy with the performance of the team. The side is just two points behind Asante Kotoko and could climb above the Porcupine Warriors with a win this weekend.



Unfortunately, the form of the team is not looking good. Gold Stars in the last five outings have lost three times and won two games.

Predicted scoreline:



Asante Kotoko on a good day should be able to secure a win at the end of this game.



However, considering the recent inconsistencies of the team, it is difficult to predict a win for the side.



Asante Kotoko 1-1 Bibiani Gold Stars.



Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko

Frederick Asare (G), Augustine Agyapong, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Richmond Lamptey, Georges Mfegue, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.



Probable starting eleven – Bibiani Gold Stars



Hammand Kalala (G), Yakubu Haqq ©, Empem Dacosta, Evans Owusu, Atta Kusi, Emmanuel Appau, Steven Owusu, Frank Amankwah, Michael Enu, Charles Kamara Gyamfi, Prince Owusu Kwabena.



Match details:



The match between Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars will be played on Sunday, May 7.

The game will kick off at 15:00GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.