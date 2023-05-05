2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 30: Great Olympics v Kotoku Royals preview

The match between Great Olympics and Kotoku Royals will be played on Sunday at the WAFA Park

Week 30 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will commence on Saturday, May 6.

Gradually, the Ghanaian top-flight league is just five games away from its climax after a very tough season for all 18 participating clubs.



For the upcoming matchday, one game will be played on Saturday, seven games will be honoured on Sunday before the last match is played on Monday.



On Sunday, one of the multiple games that will be played will be the match between Great Olympics and Kotoku Royals.



Form Guide:



Things are not looking good for Great Olympics going into the last five matches of the season.

The team in the second round of the league campaign has beaten Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



However, after failing to pick enough points off the other teams, the Oly Dade Boys now find themselves battling relegation.



The team in the last five matches boasts of two wins, two defeats, and one draw. With just 35 points from 29 games, the team is 17th on the league table.



The away team, Kotoku Royals have been the worst team in the Ghana Premier League this season.



The team after playing 29 games this season has disappointingly only managed to pick 23 points.

To make matters worse going into the Great Olympics match, Kotoku Royals are winless in the last five outings.



Predicted scoreline:



Kotoku Royals will put up a good fight but should fall at the end of an exciting 90 minutes of football action.



Great Olympics 2-0 Kotoku Royals.



Probable starting eleven – Great Olympics

Benjamin Siaw (G), Razak Kasim ©, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Agyemang Badu, Emmanuel Akesseh, Oko Grippman, Bashiru Abdul, Solomon Adomako, Yusif Abdul-Razak, Ebenezer Sekyere, Emmanuel Mensah.



Probable starting eleven – Kotoku Royals



Frank Boateng (G), Appiah Evans, Joe Boateng, Abagna Paul, Richard Mensah, Prince Dogbe, Wilson Kwabena, Mohammed Zakari, Richard Dzikoe, Collins Kudjo, Andy Kumi



Match details:



The match between Great Olympics and Kotoku Royals will be played on Sunday at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.