2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 31: Aduana Stars play away to Accra Lions, Medeama face Hearts

Aduana will play away to Accra Lions

The Ghana Premier League season will continue this weekend with loads of action.

There were no games played last weekend because of the break for the semi-final games in the MTN FA Cup.



On Friday, May 19, the ongoing Premier League season will enter Week 31 when Nsoatreman FC takes on RTU.



Later, there will be games played on Saturday, May 20, through to Monday, May 22.



Among the games that will be played, Aduana Stars will be up against Accra Lions while Hearts of Oak lock horns with Medeama SC.



Check out the upcoming games below:



MATCH: NSOATREMAN FC VS RTU



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023



VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH PARK



REFEREE: DR IMORO OSMAN



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED FC VS LEGON CITIES FC



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 20, 2023



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK

REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH & FREDERICK DANFUL



4TH REFEREE: BENJAMIN KWAME SEFAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS FC VS ADUANA FC



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 20, 2023



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ALFAA BA- ADEY



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & TIJANI MOHAMMED



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWDI ABDUL RAZAK



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: COLLINS ODOOM



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: KARELA FC VS GREAT OLYMPICS



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 21, 2023

VENUE: CAM PARK



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE & RICHARD NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYASI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS FC VS TAMALE CITY FC



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 21, 2023



VENUE: DUNS PARK



REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL- LATIF



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & ALI TIMUAH BAAH



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK SC VS MEDEAMA SC

DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 21, 2023



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADAM MUKAILA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: KING FAISAL FC VS SAMARTEX



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 21, 2021



VENUE: DR. KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAI & JAMES OSAFO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFAH ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALI PLATO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO

MATCH: DREAMS FC VS BEREKUM CHELSEA



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 21, 2023



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS



REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON & MIKAAL-II FAUZAN



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY



MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS FC VS ASANTE KOTOKO SC



DATE: MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & ALHASSAN ABDUL-RAUF



4TH REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JACOB AMEGATSEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH HAMMOND



LIVE ON STARTIMES