2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 31: Hearts of Oak v Medeama SC preview

Hearts of Oak

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will continue this weekend with loads of action.

There were no games played last weekend because of the break for the semi-final games in the MTN FA Cup.



On Friday, May 19, the ongoing Premier League season will enter Week 31 when Nsoatreman FC takes on RTU.



Among the many games that will be played on Sunday, Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC in a crunch encounter.



Form Guide:



Hearts of Oak will welcome the Week 31 opponent on the back of an unimpressive spell in the last five matches.

In that period, the Phobians have lost three games and won the other two matches.



With 45 points from 30 matches, Hearst of Oak are 5th on the Ghana Premier League table and can still win the title at the end of the campaign.



For that to be possible, however, the team based in the capital city must secure all three points from the Medeama SC match.



The opponent is making the trip from Tarkwa knowing that they have a better chance of winning the game.



Medeama SC has been the better team in the second round of the league campaign and has managed to climb to second on the league log with just four matches left to play.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit has three wins and two defeats in the last five matches.



The team has five more points than Hearst of Oak and trail league leaders Aduana Stars by just two points.



Predicted scoreline:



While this will be a difficult game, Medeama SC has a good advantage and should secure at least a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Hearts of Oak 0-2 Medeama SC.

Probable starting eleven – Hearts of Oak



Richmond Ayi (G), Samuel Inkoom, Rashid Okine, Zakari Yakubu ©, Addo Sowah, Jeordon Otanga, Gideon Asante, Benjamin Yorke, Yassan Outching, Isaac Mensah, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Probable starting eleven – Medeama SC



Mensah (G), Kwasi Donsu ©, Musah, Abaidoo, Yaro, Ackahbi, Asmah, Kwofie, Vital, Darlington, Agyemang.



Match details:

The match between Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC will be played on Sunday, May 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00gmt.