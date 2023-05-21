0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 31 Match Report - Bechem United 1-0 Legon Cities

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United made their home advantage count after beating Legon Cities in week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters inflicted a 1-0 win over Legon Cities at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday to keep their Ghana Premier League title hopes alive.

Knowing exactly what was at stake, coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle came up with a strategy that yielded a positive result for Bechem United.

Midfielder Emmanuel Avoryo shot the host into the lead in the 35th-minute mark as Bechem United went to recess with a one-goal advantage.

After the break, both teams created some goal-scoring opportunities but were unable to find the back of the net.

With no additional goal, Bechem United cruised to a narrow victory over the Royals.

The win ensured Bechem United are back to winning ways after suffering defeat in their previous league clash against Medeama.

Bechem United are temporally second on the league table with 51 points. Medeama, who are currently third will be in action on Sunday and a win or draw for them could change the standings.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities are currently10th on the league table with 40 points.

