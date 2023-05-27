Dreams FC

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Dreams pip Aduana Stars to dent title ambitions

Two-time league winners, Aduana Stars, suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa on Saturday, May 27.



Ali Huzafi’s 60th minute strike was enough to hand the visitors their second consecutive victory with two games left to climax the season.



The defeat was Aduana’s second in a row, having earlier succumbed to a 3-0 defat to Accra Lions last Friday, which put their title dreams in limbo.

A resilient performance from Dreams kept the hosts on their toes following a goalless first half, but gave Aduana a run for their money in the second stanza to seal all three points.



Aduana Stars are now four points behind Medeama SC on the Ghana Premier League table, heading into the two final matches of the season.



LSN/AE