2
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Dreams pip Aduana Stars to dent title ambitions

Simba Dreams 34567 Dreams FC

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Dreams pip Aduana Stars to dent title ambitions

Two-time league winners, Aduana Stars, suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa on Saturday, May 27.

Ali Huzafi’s 60th minute strike was enough to hand the visitors their second consecutive victory with two games left to climax the season.

The defeat was Aduana’s second in a row, having earlier succumbed to a 3-0 defat to Accra Lions last Friday, which put their title dreams in limbo.

A resilient performance from Dreams kept the hosts on their toes following a goalless first half, but gave Aduana a run for their money in the second stanza to seal all three points.

Aduana Stars are now four points behind Medeama SC on the Ghana Premier League table, heading into the two final matches of the season.

LSN/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: