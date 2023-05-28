0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Legon Cities pip Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities Players And Referee Charles Buluu Legon Cities

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC have made a giant step towards escaping relegation at the end of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season following their 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday, May 28.

Knowing that the team needs points to enhance its chances of escaping relegation, Legon Cities FC put up a strong display throughout the first half.

Thanks to the efforts of the team, the side had the breakthrough in added minutes of the first half.

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi scored to put Legon Cities FC into the lead before the referee blew his whistle to end the first 45 minutes.

Despite the efforts of the Phobians in the second half, the team could not equalize to get back into the game.

Courtesy of the win today, Legon Cities FC have now moved to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table, five places above the relegation zone.

Source: footballghana.com

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: