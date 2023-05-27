0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 32 Match Preview – Legon Cities vs Hearts of Oak

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities will welcome giants Hearts of Oak to the El-Wak Stadium in matchday 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter on Sunday with three matches to end the domestic top-flight.

Legon Cities are aware they cannot afford to drop points when they take on the Phobians on home turf as the battle for relegation continues.

And knowing exactly what’s at stake, coach Maxwell Konadu must come up with a strategy that can yield a positive result for the Royals as they seek to survive the drop.

A win for Legon Cities will see them return to winning ways after suffering a narrow defeat at Bechem United last weekend.

The Royals have three wins and two defeats in their last five games, but come up against Hearts of Oak who have been in dismal form in their last five games.

The rainbow boys have suffered four defeats in their last five matches, with their only victory coming against King Faisal.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to return to winning ways after humiliating defeat against Medeama last weekend.

The Phobians are 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points whiles Legon Cities occupies 11th spot with 40 points.

