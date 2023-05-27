2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 32: Tamale City stun Samartex at home

Tamale City

Tamale City took advantage of their home grounds to defeat Samartex in match day 32 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Tamale-based club inflicted a 1-0 win over Samartex at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday to return to winning ways after suffering defeat in their last Ghana Premier League game.



The home team shot into the lead after just eleven minutes into the encounter through Mohammed Yahaya and went to recess with a one goal advantage.



Despite creating goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net, and with no additional goal in the match, Tamale City cruised to a narrow win to merit the three maximum points at stake.

Tamale City are pushing to maintain their status in the Ghana Premier League with two games to end the campaign.



They are temporarily 11th on the league table and must now wait for the results in other games on Sunday.