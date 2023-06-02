2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Accra Lions v Asante Kotoko preview

Accra Lions

Defending Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko will be in Accra on Friday to finalise preparations for the clash against Accra Lions this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors club will face off with the team in the capital in a Week 33 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



This is a concise preview of the game.



Form Guide:



Accra Lions are currently struggling to compete in the Ghana Premier League. Before last weekend, the team defeated league contenders Aduana Stars 3-0 in a crucial encounter.



However, last weekend when the team faced off with struggling Great Olympics, the team could not match the side and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

With just a win from the last five matches, things are not looking impressive for Accra Lions.



This weekend, the capital-based club has been preparing to host Asante Kotoko in a Week 33 encounter of the league season.



The opponent had high hopes to defend the Ghana Premier League title this season but things did not work out.



In the last five matches of the Porcupine Warriors, the team has one win, three draws, and one defeat.



Now 4th on the league table with 48 points, Asante Kotoko are hoping to end the season on a high by winning all two remaining games.

Predicted scoreline:



Asante Kotoko go into the game as the away side but will have numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium for the game.



Accra Lions are likely to win the possession battle but lose the three points.



Accra Lions 1-3 Asante Kotoko.



Probable starting eleven – Accra Lions FC

Votere (G), Apiiga, Mensah, Gyimah, Boateng, Mohammed, Nsobila, Frimpong, Awuni, Frimpong, Okyere, Simpara.



Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko



Frederick Asare (G), Augustine Agyapong, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Richmond Lamptey, Georges Mfegue, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.



Match details:



The match between Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko will be played on Saturday, June 3, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game will kick off at 18:00gmt.