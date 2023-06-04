2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Kotoko beat Accra Lions 1-0 after tough contest

A solitary strike from Solomon Sarfo Taylor has handed the team a crucial 1-0 win over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors locked horns with the capital-based club today in a Week 33 encounter of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.
In the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams put up a strong performance throughout the 90 minutes in a bid to secure the victory to merit the full marks.
Before the first-half break, Asante Kotoko did enough to take the lead. In the 22nd minute, the team scored through a fine effort from striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor.
At the end of the exciting close contest in the second half, Accra Lions could not score and have succumbed to a narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko at home.
The win means Asante Kotoko stays fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with Accra Lions now 10th on the log.
