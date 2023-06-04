2
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Kotoko beat Accra Lions 1-0 after tough contest

Kotoko Vrs Accra Lions.jpeg Kotoko scored through a fine effort from striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A solitary strike from Solomon Sarfo Taylor has handed the team a crucial 1-0 win over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors locked horns with the capital-based club today in a Week 33 encounter of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

In the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams put up a strong performance throughout the 90 minutes in a bid to secure the victory to merit the full marks.

Before the first-half break, Asante Kotoko did enough to take the lead. In the 22nd minute, the team scored through a fine effort from striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

At the end of the exciting close contest in the second half, Accra Lions could not score and have succumbed to a narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko at home.

The win means Asante Kotoko stays fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with Accra Lions now 10th on the log.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Related Articles: