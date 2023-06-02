0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 33: Nsoatreman FC v Aduana Stars preview

Nsoatreman FC Nsoatreman FC

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is two matches away from its conclusion.

This weekend, all 18 participating clubs will be in action at various match venues as the rush for points continues.

For the upcoming Week 33 games, matches will be played from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4.

On Sunday, one of the multiple matches that will be played will be the contest between Nsoatreman FC and Aduana Stars.

This is a short preview of the game:

Nsoatreman FC will be the home team this weekend in the crucial contest against Aduana Stars.

After 32 matches played so far in the league, the team is 13th on the standings with 43 points.

Although the side is three places away from the relegation zone, things could change at the end of this weekend.

In need of points to guarantee the team’s safety in the league, Nsoatreman FC faces a tough task and must give over 100% this weekend to stand any chance of upsetting Aduana Stars.

The away team, Aduana Stars had the chance of winning the Ghana Premier League but that now looks impossible.

However, the team will try to beat Nsoatreman FC this weekend in hopes that Medeama SC will slip.

Predicted scoreline:

Aduana Stars may have given up on the Ghana Premier League title but will attempt to stay in the race.

The team will hence put on a strong showing to secure all three points from the Nsoatreman FC game.

Nsoatreman FC 1-3 Aduana Stars.

Probable starting eleven – Nsoatreman FC

Daniel Atagzawu (G), Obed Anford ©, Ransford Frimpong, Richard Akrofi, Traore Faycal Kafonon, Walid Neymar Fuseni, Fidaus Mohammed, Abass Mohammed, Frederick Boateng, Adam Ibrahim, Godfred Sakyi.

Probable starting eleven – Aduana Stars

Joseph Addo (G), Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Bright Adjei, Frank Owusu, Godfred Poku Wakii, Isaac Mintah, Alex Boakye, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Match details:

The match between Nsoatreman FC and Aduana Stars will be played on Sunday, June 4.

The game will kick off at 3pm at Nana Kronmansah Park.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Related Articles: