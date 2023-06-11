2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 34: All you need to know ahead of today’s coronation

Ghana Premiere League coronation awards

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is coming to an end today, Sunday, June 18, with a Champion set to be crowned at the end of the games.

The Ghanaian top-flight league has been very competitive this season. After 33 games played by all the 18 participating clubs, we are yet to know the winner.



To protect the integrity of the game, all games this weekend will be played simultaneously.



Ahead of the games this afternoon, Medeama SC are the favorites to lift the league title. The team from Tarkwa sits top of the league standings with a three-point advantage over the team in second, Bechem United.



The league leaders are playing at home today and will host Tamale City FC.



For a team nicknamed Yellow and Mauve, Medeama SC needs just a single point to be crowned Champions of the Ghana Premier League.



The team in second, Bechem United have a big task at hand later this afternoon. The Hunters in a must-win game faces Aduana Stars away from home today.

Whatever be the case, either Medeama SC or Bechem United will be crowned champion of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League this season.



The shocker heading into the final round of games in the league is that giants Hearts of Oak could be relegated.



The Phobians must beat Berekum Chelsea at all costs to guarantee their safety in the Ghanaian top-flight league.



Meanwhile, the likes of Great Olympics, Tamale City and King Faisal who are closest to relegation are hoping to win their games to also avoid the drop.



All nine games today will kick off at 15:00gmt.