1
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview- Gold Stars vs King Faisal

King Faisal Fc 610x400 King Faisal players

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gold Stars are facing early struggles but against bottom club King Faisal on Sunday, 6 November 2022, they are favourites for the points.

They last match at Dun’s Park ended in a 1-0 victory; their first win of the season so far.

Head Coach Michael Osei confirmed duo Emmanuel Appau and Abraham Wayo are out of the tie with various degrees of injuries.

Farouk Adams, who made marked his injury return against Hearts of Oak, is expected to continue his exploits.

Faisal have lost all their four matches and their last fixture was a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of local rivals Asante Kotoko.

New coach Jimmy Cobblah is under pressure to turn the corner after his debut ended in that heavy defeat.

The boss spoke of his determination to turn things around.

"On turning things around, trust me I know what I'm doing cos I've never watched them play a game of this sort.

"We have got some experience players who were suffering from malaria and their introduction brought some changes. So I am telling you and still believing that things will change," Cobblah said.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: