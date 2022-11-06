2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Medeama SC

Great Olympics

Great Olympics will be locking horns with Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday in a matchday five encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

The Wonder Club is having a very solid start to the 2022-23 season having gone undefeated after four matches with two wins and two draws.



After back-to-back home victories against Bechem United and King Faisal Babes, the Dade Boys aim at a third win on home soil on the bounce.



Olympics put up a spirited performance last week to claim a point at FC Samartex after holding them to a scoreless stalemate.



Yaw Preko has seen his team boosted by the return of key duo Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye and Abdul Razak Yussif.



The two players were absent last week due to their involvement in the Ghana U23 team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifications in Kumasi.

Medeama, after suffering two consecutive defeats to Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars which have given them a big reality check of their team wants to put the bad results aside as quickly as possible.



The Yellow and Mauves are making the trip to the capital with their eyes set on making amends by earning a very respectable scoreline at the end of the match.



Medeama began the campaign in Accra where they stunned Legon Cities FC with a 1-0 victory at the El Wak Stadium, they look to achieve a similar upset against Olympics on Sunday.



Medeama head coach David Duncan is facing his boyhood club where he has been supporting since infancy and also played for them professionally as a footballer.



Defender Kwadwo Amoako is unavailable for Sunday's game through suspension following his red card against Aduana last week in Tarkwa.