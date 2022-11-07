0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League Week 5: Match Report - Karela United 1-0 Bechem United

Karela United 1 Karela United players

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Karela United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bechem United on match week five of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Enoch Agbenyo's lone strike in the 29th minute sealed all three points for the host at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

The win lifts Karela United to 4th on the league table after five matches played so far.

Karela have nine points, four points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

By virtue of the slim victory, the Passioners kept their 100% home record intact following wins over Tamale City and Dreams FC.

Bechem United failed to build on their win over Asante Kot0ko in an outstanding fixture.

The Hunters have now lost all their away matches this season which includes Great Olympics and Bibiani Gold Stars.

Karela United will travel to Accra to take on Hearts of Oak on match week six while Bechem United take on Accra Lions.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
Related Articles: