2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 match preview – Great Olympics v Medeama

Accra Great Olympics will host Medeama SC in a match week 5 encounter on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Medeama SC has lost their last two games in the league with an away record of one win against Legon Cities and a loss against Berekum Chelsea. The Dade boys have recorded back-to-back victories at home this season against Bechem United and King Faisal. Medeama's Kwadwo Amoako was red-carded in their game against Aduana.
Great Olympics possible starting lineup: Stephen Kwaku, Raymond Grippman, Amos Acheampong, Abdul Bashiru, Solomon Adomako, Razak Kasim, Ebenezer Sekyere, Rodney Appiah, Emmanuel Akesseh, Offei Ofori Gideon, Emmanuel Mensah
Medeama possible starting lineup: Joshua Agyemang, Appiah Kubi, Nurudeen Abdulai, Ibrahim Yaro, Kofi Asmah, Fatawu Sulemana, Prosper Owusu Boakye, Manuel Mantey, Rashid Nortey, Kwasi Donsu, Sule Musa
Kwasi Donsu of Medeama is the player to watch in this encounter.
Predicted scoreline: 3-1 Medeama SC will fancy their chances but Accra Great Olympics will outscore the visitors.
- Minimum wage for professional players to start in 2023/24 season
- No one is happy about Ghana Premier League suspension - GoldStars coach
- I might play for Heart of Lions in future - Jerry Akaminko
- Sam George delivers damning verdict on state of Ghana Premier League
- Medeama president opens up on sacking coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu last season
- Read all related articles