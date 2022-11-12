1
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Report - Tamale City 2-2 Berekum Chelsea

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tamale City FC have had their quest to register their very first victory of the Ghana Premier League delayed after conceding a last-gasp goal against Berekum Chelsea.

City threw away a 2-1 lead in the dying embers of their matchday six encounter to draw 2-2 against Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Friday.

City have only managed three points from their first five matches since gaining promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight.

Goals in each half from Raphael Essien and Isaac Mensah had given Hamza Mohammed's advantage for majority of the time of the match.

Chelsea were first to hit the back of the net when they took the lead through Ivorian import Kalo Ouattara in the 17th minute.

Midfielder Essien drew the home side level in the game on the half hour mark with a very decent strike.

Mensah scored his second goal of the campaign to put City ahead for the first time in the game in the 55th minute.

City got their hearts broken in stoppage time when Mezack Afriyie scored his 3rd goal in the Ghana League this term to draw Chelsea.

The newly-promoted side continue to sit comfortably in the relegation zone after the draw while Chelsea move up two places on the log standings.

