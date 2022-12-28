2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 10: Legon Cities v Karela United preview

Legon Cities FC

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is entering week 10 this weekend with loads of exciting games to look forward to.

For the upcoming matchday, there will be matches played on Friday, December 30, through to Monday, January 2, 2023.



On Friday, the first match of the week will be played at the WAFA Park in Sogakope when Legon Cities FC welcomes Karela United.



Form:



The home team, Legon Cities FC are booming with confidence ahead of the fixture after recording a resounding win in the team’s last outing.



In what was a clash against struggling Kotoku Royals, the Royals dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes and recorded a delightful 3-0 win in the MTN FA Cup.

Before the big win, Legon Cities FC had lost twice, won one, and drawn one in the last four matches of the campaign.



The opponent for this weekend, Karela United are not doing well this season. The team has drawn consecutive games ahead of this weekend’s league match and only have one win from five outings.



Now 13th on the league table, Karela United need to step up and win the next match to climb higher on the league table.



Probable starting eleven – Legon Cities FC



Winfred Honu (G), Nasiru Moro, Alex Aso, Sulemana Mohammed, Samuel Armah, Kwabena Adu Meider, Michael Ampadu, Rahman Abdul, Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquaye, Michael Out, Eric Bonsu Osei.

Probable starting eleven – Karela United



Felix Kyei (G), Kwadwo Addai ©, Augustine Randolf, Emmanuel Anaful, Daniel Paha Kwofie, George Amonoa, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Mumin Mohammed, Philip Flamini, Samuel Attah Kumi, Solomon Twene.



Match details:



The match between Legon Cities FC and Karela United will be played on Friday, December 30.



The encounter will kick off at 3pm at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.