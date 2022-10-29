2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 4: Dreams FC v Accra Lions preview

Dreams FC will play Accra Lion

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is resuming this weekend with several exciting fixtures.

The Ghanaian top-flight league has been on hold for the last three weeks due to an injunction filed against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Ashanti Gold SC.



Following a dismissal of the injunction by Court last Tuesday, the Premier League finally gets to resume this weekend.



While no game was played on Friday, matches will be played on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.



On Sunday, Dreams FC will host Accra Lions in a number of games scheduled to come off.

The Dawu-based club goes into the matchday with two wins and one defeat from the first three matches of the season which has left the team 8th on the league table.



Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu and his lads have trained very well during the week and are eager to bag the maximum points.



The opponent, Accra Lions FC goes into the game with a similar form. The team from Accra sits 6th on the Ghana Premier League table having won two games and lost one before the league was suspended.



Unfortunately, for the visitors, their head coach, Ibrahim Tanko is currently busy with the Black Meteors of Ghana in Kumasi and will not be in the dugout.

Nonetheless, the team has prepared well under the assistants and belief a win against Dreams FC is possible.



Predicted scoreline:



Dreams FC go into this fixture as the favourites. With Accra Lions missing the expertise of coach Ibrahim Tanko, the team is likely to suffer for it.



Dreams FC 2-1 Accra Lions.

Probable starting eleven – Dreams FC



Bawa (G), M. Ofori, A. Jalilu, E. Danso, I. Dede, D. Blessing, Ali Hufaz, S. Simba, M. Arthur, A. Boateng, S. Arthur.



Probable starting eleven – Accra Lions FC



Votere (G), Apiiga, Mensah, Gyimah, Boateng, Mohammed, Nsobila, Frimpong, Awuni, Frimpong, Okyere, Simpara.

Match details:



The encounter between Dreams FC and Accra Lions FC will be played on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



The game will kick off at 3pm at the Theatre of Dreams.



