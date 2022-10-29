0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 4: Samartex FC v Great Olympics preview

5fb8f321 0be6 4a2c 874e Dbd8925a1606 Samartex FC will be play Great Olympics

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is resuming this weekend with several exciting fixtures.

The Ghanaian top-flight league has been on hold for the last three weeks due to an injunction filed against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by Ashanti Gold SC.

Following a dismissal of the injunction by Court last Tuesday, the Premier League finally gets to resume this weekend.

While no game was played on Friday, matches will be played on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

One of the three matches to be played on Monday will be the encounter between Samartex FC and Great Olympics.

The newly-promoted club is undefeated in the first three matches in the Premier League but is also without a win.

After drawing all three games this season, Samartex FC have three points and occupies the 12th spot on the league standings.

The team will play host to a Great Olympics side that is also undefeated since the start of the season.

The difference is that the team from Accra has two wins and one draw, leaving them second on the league table.

Predicted scoreline:

While Samartex has proven that the team will not be pushovers in the league, the strength and quality of Great Olympics should see the visitors bag the maximum points.

Samartex FC 1-2 Great Olympics.

Probable starting eleven – Samartex FC

Richard Baidoo (G), Ebenezer Acquah, Emmanuel Siaw, Godwin Abusah, James Sewornu, Gabriel Appiah, Ibrahim Giyas, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Seidu Abubakari, Yusif Dauda Seidu, Gabriel Bonah.

Probable starting eleven – Great Olympics

Benjamin Siaw (G), Razak Kasim ©, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Agyemang Badu, Emmanuel Akesseh, Oko Grippman, Bashiru Abdul, Solomon Adomako, Yusif Abdul-Razak, Ebenezer Sekyere, Emmanuel Mensah.

Match details:

The match between Samartex FC and Great Olympics will be played on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The game will kick off at 3 pm at the Akoon Park.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges