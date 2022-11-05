2
2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 5: Asante Kotoko v Samartex FC preview

Asante Kotoko SC Asante Kotoko

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The new Ghana Premier League season is entering matchday five this weekend with nine matches scheduled to be played between Friday, November 4, to Monday, November 7.

The Ghanaian top-flight league campaign resumed from suspension last weekend after an injunction put on the season was dismissed by a Court in Accra.

On Sunday, there will be action at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when Asante Kotoko hosts Samartex FC.

The Porcupine Warriors in their last outing lost to Bechem United in midweek in the matchday 2 outstanding league match.

After dropping three crucial points, the reds are returning to action this weekend determined to bounce back.

The opponent, Samartex FC are unbeaten since the start of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

However, the team is yet to record a win after drawing all four games played so far.

Predicted scoreline:

In this preview, Asante Kotoko gets the backing to beat Samartex FC with the help of the home advantage.

While Samartex FC would prove to be a tough nut to crack, Coach Seydou Zerbo and his boys should get in a few goals to bag the three points.

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Samartex FC

Probable starting eleven – Asante Kotoko

Danlad Ibrahim (G), Christopher Nettey, Yussif Mubarik, Sherif Mohammed, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu (C), Enoch Morrison, Isaac Oppong, Dickson Afoakwa, Samuel Boateng, Steven Mukwala.

Probable starting eleven – Samartex FC

Richard Baidoo (G), Ebenezer Acquah, Emmanuel Siaw, Godwin Abusah, James Sewornu, Gabriel Appiah, Ibrahim Giyas, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Seidu Abubakari, Yusif Dauda Seidu, Gabriel Bonah.

Match details:

Sunday’s contest between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will kick off at 3pm.

Source: footballghana.com
