2022/23 Ghana Premier League matchday 8: Samartex FC v Karela United preview

File photo

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will go on a break this weekend as the World Cup commences in Qatar.

Before the break though, clubs will play this weekend to clear fixtures scheduled to be staged on matchday eight of the league season.



According to the plan of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), matches will be played on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20.



On Sunday, Samartex FC will be in action when the team welcomes Karela United to battle for points before the break for the mundial.



Form:



Samartex FC despite signing a lot of players and appointing experienced coach Annor Walker as the new head coach is still struggling to compete.

In midweek, the league’s newcomer secured a 1-0 win against Kotoku Royals in what was the first three points bagged by the side.



With one win, four draws, and two defeats, Samartex FC are now 15th on the league table and just one place above the relegation zone.



The team this weekend comes up against Karale United, a team that is also failing to impress.



The club from Anyinase are 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 10 points. In the team’s last five games, they have won twice, drawn two games, and lost the other one.



While the visitors hold a slight advantage, they will need to labor if they want a maximum of three points.

Predicted scoreline:



The game has been set up well and should present a tough contest for both teams.



If both teams fight as expected, this contest will end in a goalless draw.



Samartex FC 0-0 Karela United.



Probable starting eleven – Samartex FC

Richard Baidoo (G), Ebenezer Acquah, Emmanuel Siaw, Godwin Abusah, James Sewornu, Gabriel Appiah, Ibrahim Giyas, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Seidu Abubakari, Yusif Dauda Seidu, Gabriel Bonah.



Probable starting eleven – Karela United



Felix Kyei (G), Kwadwo Addai ©, Augustine Randolf, Emmanuel Anaful, Daniel Paha Kwofie, George Amonoa, Mathew Kelvin Andoh, Mumin Mohammed, Philip Flamini, Samuel Attah Kumi, Solomon Twene.



Match details:



The encounter between Samartex FC and Karela United will be played on Sunday, November 20.

The game kicks off at 03:00GMT.











