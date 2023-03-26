2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 23: Dreams FC 1-0 Nsoatreman FC - Report

Dreams FC

Dreams FC edged Nsoatreman FC 1-0 at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu on Sunday in match week 23 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The victory is the first for coach Abdul Karim Zito in five games in the league.



The hosts move from 13th to 9th with 30 points following the win while the visitors drop from 10th to 11th with 30 points as well.



Dreams FC took the lead six minutes into the game through a strike from Aholou Gael Avocevou, who was set up by Maxwell Arthur.



That was the Beninese international’s second goal of the season for the Still Believe outfit in 8 games.

The home side held on for the win as the newcomers could not find the equalizer.



Dreams FC will play as guests to Bechem United on Wednesday, March 29 in match week 24.



Nsoatreman FC, on the other hand, will travel up north to play newcomers Tamale City a day after.