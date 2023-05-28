1
2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 32: Abednego Tetteh hits double as Goldstars beat Kotoku Royals

Abednego Tetteh Brace.jfif Abednego Tetteh being carried on the shoulder of some of his teammates

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars beat relegated Kotoku Royals 3-1 in their match week 32 game which was played on Sunday afternoon at the Duns Park.

Abednego Tetteh scored a beautiful goal for Goldstars in the fifth minute, relying on an early-game counterattack to give his team the lead.

Collins Kudjoe's long-range drive past goalkeeper Joseph Baah in the 27th minute gave Kotoku Royals the lead back before the half-hour mark.

The home team won the first half when Tetteh scored it 2-1 five minutes later.

Goldstars kept up their outstanding play against the Kotoku Royals to increase their advantage in the game's 51st minute.

Striker Prince Owusu Kwabena increased their advantage to 3-1 to help them secure all three points at stake.

Coach Michael Osei's side sits fourth on the league table with 48 points while Kotoku Royals is bottom with 23 points.

The Miners will play Karela United in their next game while Royals will take on Tamale City.

