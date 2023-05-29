2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 32: Asante Kotoko vs Karela United - Preview

Asante Kotoko has drawn three times, won twice, and lost once in their last six home games

Asante Kotoko will host relegation candidates Karela United on Monday in the final game of matchweek 32 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Porcupine Warriors still have slim hopes of winning the league title, while Karela United will be fighting to stay up when they take on the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko is in 5th place with 47 points ahead of this game, while Karela United is 16th with 40 points ahead of this clash.



Abdul Gazale's men have just two wins in their last six games, drawing and losing the same number of games. For coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko's charges, their record in the previous six outings is the same as their opponents for tomorrow's encounter.

Asante Kotoko has drawn three times, won twice, and lost once in their last six home games. Karela United has one win, two draws, and three defeats in their last six away games.



In the last six meetings between Asante Kotoko and Karela United, the Porcupine Warriors have three wins, one win for Karela, while the other two ended in draws.