2022/23/ Ghana Premier League week 32: Berekum Chelsea suffer defeat at home to Nsotreman

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea suffered a 1-2 defeat to Nsoatreman at the Berekum Golden City Park on Sunday, May 27 in the betPawa Premier League.

The newcomers' effort to remain in Ghana's top division for the upcoming season will be sparked by the pivotal victory.

After 22 minutes, Samuel Ofori scored his first goal of the day to spark an intense game and display of tactical skill. Samuel Ofori scored again in just 40 minutes to increase the advantage.

Prior to the final whistle, Patrick Asiedu cut the deficit with a well-placed strike in the 73rd minute but the hosts failed to complete the comeback.

Berekum Chelsea is currently sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with 46 points and Nsoatreman is 13th with 43 points.

Chelsea will take on Bechem United in their next game while Nsoatreman will clash with Aduana Stars.

Nsoatreman will undoubtedly be guaranteed a spot in the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming season with a victory over Aduana Stars next weekend.

