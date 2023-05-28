1
2022/23/ Ghana Premier League week 32: Great Olympics stun Accra Lions

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Accra Lions at the Redbull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday, May 28.

Charles Danso Otu scored the only goal to move them out of the relegation zone.

However, this could change depending on the outcome of the match between Karela United and Asante Kotoko on Monday.

Accra Lions currently occupy the 14th position with 44 points from 32 games and face the risk of relegation if they lose their final two matches.

The first half ended without any goals from either side.

Just two minutes into the second half, Charles Danso Otu struck to secure all three points for coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah's team.

They managed to hold on to their lead and clinched the victory without conceding any further goals in the remaining minutes.

Great Olympics will travel to face Dreams FC in their next game before concluding the season with a home match against Nsoatreman, while Accra Lions will host Asante Kotoko in the 33rd round.

