0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 33: Hearts of Oak vs Real Tamale United - Preview

Hearts Of Oak New Hearts of Oak

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak will take on Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in match week 33 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

It is a battle between the 8th-placed Phobians and their 12th-placed visitors, scheduled for 3 pm in the national capital.

Hearts of Oak are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive losses, with the latest one against Legon Cities last weekend, while Real Tamale United secured a 2-1 comeback win over Bechem United.

The struggling Phobians have suffered a staggering five defeats in their last six outings, managing only one win in that run, which leaves them just four points away from the relegation place.

Real Tamale United have recorded two wins, two defeats, and two draws in their last six outings, placing them just two points away from the drop zone.

Hearts of Oak suffered a 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC in their last home game but won the other five matches in their previous six home games.

RTU have managed only one win in their last six away games, drawing three and losing the other two.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe