2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 34: Great Olympics vs Nsoatreman - Preview

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics will be playing their most important game of the season when they host Nsoatreman FC at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday in the final game of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Dade boys must win to stand a chance of staying up in the Ghanaian top flight. They come into this game occupying the final spot of the relegation places.

Great Olympics is coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Dreams FC, while Nsoatreman finished Aduana FC's chances of winning the title with a 2-1 win.

The home side has three wins, two defeats, and a draw in their last six games, while Nsoatreman has four wins and two defeats in their last six outings.

Great Olympics, at home in their last six home games, picked four wins and two draws. For the visitors on the road, they recorded five defeats and a famous 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea on their last trip.

In head-to-head, they have only met once, with Nsoatreman coming away with the win.

