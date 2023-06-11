2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 34: Legon Cities vs Samartex - Preview

The two sides have met only once head-to-head, with Samartex snatching the win

Legon Cities are going into the final game of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League needing a win against FC Samartex 1996 to avoid relegation to the second-tier division.

The Royals will host the Timber Giants at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday to determine their fate in the league after losing to already-relegated King Faisal the previous weekend.



Maxwell Konadu's charges are 14th on the league table with 43 points, while Samartex is 9th with 46 points, making it a crucial game in the capital.



Legon Cities have three wins and three losses in their last six games leading up to this fixture, while the visitors have a better record of three wins, a draw, and two defeats in their previous six games.

The hosts have had a good run of five wins and a draw in their last six home games. As for Samartex, they have suffered five losses and only managed a single win in their last six away fixtures.



The two sides have met only once head-to-head, with Samartex snatching the win.