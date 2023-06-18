2022/23 MTN FA Cup: Dreams FC beat King Faisal to clinch first FA Cup title

MTN FA Cup winners Dreams FC

Dreams after a decent start to the game opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Abdul Aziz Issah made a decent a run into the box before curling the ball pass goalkeeper Adams Abdul Jalal.

The Dawu-based doubled their lead in the 70th minute, Sadiq Alhassan scored just minutes after coming on, capitalizing on an error by the King Faisal defense.



The remaining minutes of the game saw King Faisal push bodies forward with the hopes of turning things around but Dreams FC held on to win 2-0 and win their first ever FA Cup trophy.

For winning the trophy, Dreams FC have secured a place in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup. The Still Believe side will also face Medeama in the Super Cup at the beginning of next season.