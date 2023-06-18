0
Menu
Sports

2022/23 MTN FA Cup: Dreams FC beat King Faisal to clinch first FA Cup title

FA CUp Winners MTN FA Cup winners Dreams FC

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: mahamashaibu.com

Dreams after a decent start to the game opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Abdul Aziz Issah made a decent a run into the box before curling the ball pass goalkeeper Adams Abdul Jalal.

The Dawu-based doubled their lead in the 70th minute, Sadiq Alhassan scored just minutes after coming on, capitalizing on an error by the King Faisal defense.

The remaining minutes of the game saw King Faisal push bodies forward with the hopes of turning things around but Dreams FC held on to win 2-0 and win their first ever FA Cup trophy.

For winning the trophy, Dreams FC have secured a place in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup. The Still Believe side will also face Medeama in the Super Cup at the beginning of next season.

Source: mahamashaibu.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Related Articles: