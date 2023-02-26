0
2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Hasaacas Ladies 4-1 Essiam Socrates Ladies

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies returned to winning ways with a 4-1 thrashing of Essiam Socrates at the Sekondi Gyandu Park on Saturday, February 25 2023.

Coach Yusif Basigi handed Burkinabe import Fatoumata Tamboura her debut start and she was a thorn in flesh of the Socrates defence.

Fatoumata Tamboura broke the deadlock on 30 minutes to see Hasaacas Ladies FC off to a flying start.

The lead was canceled by the visitors through Hannah Nyame on 39 minutes.

Veronica Kuma-Baah restored the lead for Hasaacas Ladies FC before the break.

Fatoumata Tamboura added her personal second and Hasmal’s third 3 minutes into the second half.

Doris Boaduwaa sealed victory by scoring for Hasmal as the game ended 4-1. They move to 2nd position on the League standings, 2 points behind leaders Army Ladies while Socrates remain in 4th position.

Hasaacas Ladies will make a trip to Police Ladies FC on match day 12 of the Women’s Premier League.

