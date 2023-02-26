2
2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League: Week 11 Match Report – Tamale Super Ladies 0-0 Northern Ladies

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Tamale derby which saw Tamale Super Ladies take on Northern Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, February 25 2023 ended in a goalless draw.

Super came into the game without a win in their last five- 5 losses.

After three consecutive draws Northern Ladies returned to winning ways and were hoping to make it three wins in a row.

There were no goals in either half of the game as both teams failed to take their chances.

The teams had to share the spoils after full time. Super Ladies are still too close to the relegation zone for comfort after the draw while Northern Ladies will see it as a missed opportunity to break into the top four.

