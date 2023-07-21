0
2022/23 season: 'Everyone turned their back on us when things were tough' - Kotoko captain Richard Boadu

Richard Boadu Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu, has revealed that everyone turned their back on the club when things were not going well during the 2022/23 season.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a torrid season, going trophyless and had to fight back to finish in the top four of the Ghana Premier League.

The club also failed to reach the final of the MTN FA Cup after being kicked out at the round of 16 by Aduana FC.

Speaking about the season, Boadu disclosed the club too said there was no money for the players because they were not winning.

“Difficult moment? Well everyone turned their back on us in terms of money and everything because things were slow," he told Kessben FM.

"You will speak to the management and they will say we are not winning so we were like please God help us."

The club finished the season without a head coach following the sacking of Seydou Zerbo, with Abdulai Gazale ending the season as interim.

