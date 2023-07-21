2022/23 season: 'Some Asante Kotoko players feigned injuries to avoid playing matches' - Richard Boadu

Asante Kotoko endured a tough campaign in their quest to defend the league title

Richard Boadu, the captain of Asante Kotoko, has shed light on the hardships and difficulties the team faced during the 2022/23 season.

The former Medeama SC midfielder made startling disclosures about some players resorting to feigning illness during training sessions to avoid crucial matches.



During the interview, Boadu opened up about the immense pressure the team encountered throughout the season.



Asante Kotoko endured a tough campaign in their quest to defend the league title but it did not happen.



Additionally, they had to contend with disappointing early exits from both the CAF Champions League and MTN FA Cup competitions.

“Sometimes we go to training and some players who are not sick will forcibly fall sick due to the situation.



"Most of the time I will be having meetings with the players and I will be pleading with them to do well and all help. It’s really difficult.”



The club finished the season without a head coach following the sacking of Seydou Zerbo, with Abdulai Gazale ending the season as interim.