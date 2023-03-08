2022/23 season my best as a professional footballer - Mohammed Kudus

Fans and pundits alike have said Kudus is the best player for Ajax

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus says the 2022/23 football season has been his best as a footballer.

The 22-year-old attacker has been sensational for Ajax this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions, something he has not done prior.



Kudus, however, reveals all his individual achievements will count for nothing if they don't win the Dutch Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.

“I think compared to previous seasons this has been my best but I’m not where I want to be yet," he said on Ajax TV.



"The goal is to win the cup and the league and until I achieved that, I haven’t done anything yet. So there is more coming, more work to be done.”



Several clubs are said to be looking to sign Mohammed Kudus in the coming summer, with a reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag the most talked about.