2022 AWCON: Black Queens coach relishes prospect of facing Nigeria in qualifiers

Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe

Black Queens head coach, Mercy Tagoe is relishing the prospect of facing Nigeria's Super Falcons in the first round of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.

Ghana were pitted against the defending champions, Nigeria in a draw which was held in Cairo on Monday, May 10, 2021.



The winner of the tie will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.



"When things like this happen, it gives you the strength to work extra hard when Ghana is meeting Nigeria, it is like tug of war," Tagoe said as reported by BBC Sport Africa.



"Nigeria respects Ghana, and Ghana also respects Nigeria so much but we need to put in more effort so that we are able to be abreast with whatever plans that we have.

"For now, we need to go and prepare well to meet Nigeria. It's unfortunate that our first game we are meeting Nigeria, but nothing is impossible," Tagoe added



The first round qualifiers comes off in June with the second round scheduled for October 2021. This will be the first edition under the format of 12 teams.



The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is slated for Morocco from July 2 to 23, 2022.